South Shore Capital Advisors Trims Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

South Shore Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for about 1.7% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Etsy were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 484,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,790,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Etsy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $4.80 on Friday, hitting $167.56. 2,527,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,554. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.88 and its 200 day moving average is $190.21.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.87.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $954,598.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

