South Shore Capital Advisors Makes New $593,000 Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,650,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.60. 382,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,777. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $94.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

