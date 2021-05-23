South Shore Capital Advisors Makes New $271,000 Investment in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 222,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 105,681 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.03. 135,049 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

