South Shore Capital Advisors Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

South Shore Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 1.0% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $5.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,049. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.02 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.96 and its 200 day moving average is $334.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

