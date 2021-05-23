South Shore Capital Advisors Buys New Shares in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 25,864.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.38. 280,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,049. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,200 shares of company stock worth $545,766 over the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.