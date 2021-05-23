Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Anna Fraser Sells 17,883 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $626,262.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 673.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 287,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 250,056 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 10.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 121,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth about $937,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 16.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,913,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,694,000 after purchasing an additional 268,953 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sonos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

