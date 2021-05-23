Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to announce sales of $14.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.30 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $21.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year sales of $65.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $74.10 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SONM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $1,920,734.40. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 325,437 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.49. 2,019,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $32.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.39. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

