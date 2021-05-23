Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.45

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and traded as low as $26.44. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 16,700 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

