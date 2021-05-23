Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

Shares of SLGL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,584. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.28% and a negative net margin of 273.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

