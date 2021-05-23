Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC) Senior Officer Gordon Fretwell Sells 81,400 Shares

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC) Senior Officer Gordon Fretwell sold 81,400 shares of Sokoman Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$39,886.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$179,389.

Shares of SIC traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.46. 858,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,169. Sokoman Minerals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$75.52 million and a P/E ratio of -21.90.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for iron ore and antimony/gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Moosehead Gold Property located in Central Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

