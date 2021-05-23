Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 5,836 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the period. Dover makes up approximately 1.4% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $25,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.27. 451,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,857. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average of $130.37. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $89.13 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

