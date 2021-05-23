Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 35,232 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,232 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises 2.0% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned 0.14% of Zebra Technologies worth $37,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,424 shares of company stock worth $16,715,187. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $494.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,441. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $240.46 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $492.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

