Smith Asset Management Group LP Buys 3,384 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,807 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $2,138,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,528,000. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.77. 3,920,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,749. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.84 and its 200 day moving average is $286.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.70.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

