Smith Asset Management Group LP Acquires Shares of 125,359 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 125,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XRAY traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,575. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

