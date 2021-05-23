Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

SMAR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.71.

SMAR stock opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.33.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $601,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $992,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,815.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,394 shares of company stock worth $12,357,101. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

