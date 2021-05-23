Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Receives $40.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of WORK traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,363. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Slack Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,228,000 after buying an additional 4,080,775 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 19,438,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,156,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,531 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 319.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

