Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,287 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Skyworks Solutions worth $54,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 23,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,033. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.77. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $113.14 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

