Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €118.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €113.80 ($133.88).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €129.70 ($152.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €115.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €102.81. Sixt has a 1-year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1-year high of €130.30 ($153.29).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

