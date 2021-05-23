Simmons Bank Sells 8,802 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,802 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,908,706,000 after acquiring an additional 455,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.40. 8,105,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,353,661. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.44 and its 200 day moving average is $175.05. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $313.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

