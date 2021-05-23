Simmons Bank Sells 240 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Textron by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Textron by 3.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 106,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth about $256,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Textron by 23.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TXT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

