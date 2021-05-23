Simmons Bank Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.98. 3,776,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

