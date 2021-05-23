Simmons Bank Purchases 476 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Simmons Bank raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $774,794,000 after purchasing an additional 141,290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $293,551,000 after buying an additional 56,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $173,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

AKAM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.53. 2,192,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day moving average of $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $220,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,313 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

