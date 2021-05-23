Simmons Bank Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Simmons Bank grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 206.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $150.16. 399,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.24.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

