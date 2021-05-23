Simmons Bank Cuts Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,286 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 484.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 592,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 490,789 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of BP by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 487,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 198,984 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of BP by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 455,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of BP by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of BP by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 370,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf lowered BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.99.

NYSE BP remained flat at $$26.52 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,388,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,353,406. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.91.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.37%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

