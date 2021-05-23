Simmons Bank Acquires 1,725 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kirby were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,403,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,058,000 after buying an additional 97,393 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,043,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,102,000 after buying an additional 284,297 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 902,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,767,000 after buying an additional 66,599 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $35,218,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $34,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,690. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $57.77. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEX shares. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,907 shares of company stock valued at $723,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

