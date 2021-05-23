Signature Chain Trading Down 35.5% This Week (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Signature Chain has a market cap of $2.83 million and $10,664.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00062654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00018739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.21 or 0.00894577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00088276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.