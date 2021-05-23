Sigma Planning Corp Sells 205 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.08. 16,449,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,389,464. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

