Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 5,072 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,602,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,031,122. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.