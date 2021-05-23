ShowHand (HAND) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $399.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One ShowHand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $147,132.27 and approximately $399.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ShowHand has traded down 59.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00050605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $231.95 or 0.00720236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00074650 BTC.

ShowHand Coin Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

