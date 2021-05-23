Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned about 0.09% of Shaw Communications worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,113,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Shaw Communications by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,503,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,035,000 after buying an additional 3,482,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shaw Communications by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,993,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,574,000 after buying an additional 1,731,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Shaw Communications by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,359,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,485,000 after buying an additional 1,724,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

SJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

NYSE SJR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $29.80. 215,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,079. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.72. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

