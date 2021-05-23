SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.18 million.

Shares of SHSP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 78,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,366. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. SharpSpring has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $193.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.79.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on SHSP shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SharpSpring currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SharpSpring stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of SharpSpring worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

