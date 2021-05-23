SharedStake (SGT) Trading Down 65.9% This Week

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One SharedStake coin can now be bought for about $4.48 or 0.00012828 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SharedStake has traded 65.9% lower against the US dollar. SharedStake has a market cap of $671,616.12 and $241,176.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.00402717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00051751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00187530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.77 or 0.00747158 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

