Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Sells 17,610 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,610 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8,296.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $897,000.

SCZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.25. 1,667,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,385. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $76.35.

