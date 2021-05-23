Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 151,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,000. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 269,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 843,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,950. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44.

