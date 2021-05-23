ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

NYSE NOW traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $469.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.07 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 625.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.29 and a 200-day moving average of $524.76.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

