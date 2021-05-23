Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $245.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $176.60 and a 52-week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

