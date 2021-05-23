Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Seiko Epson Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and servicing of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products and other products. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and offers computers and peripherals, including PCs, printers, scanners and projectors. The Electronic Devices and Precision Equipment segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of quartz devices, semiconductors, and displays, watches, plastic corrective lenses, and factory automation equipment. Seiko Epson Corporation has its head office in Suwa, Nagano. “

Seiko Epson stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Seiko Epson has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

