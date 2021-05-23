Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Trading Down 5.5%

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $93.97 and last traded at $94.04. Approximately 13,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,818,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average is $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,804 shares of company stock worth $25,020,650 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

