Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $98.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $93.92 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,804 shares of company stock worth $25,020,650. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

