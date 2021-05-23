SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Up to $226.66

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $226.66, but opened at $247.10. SEA shares last traded at $244.00, with a volume of 11,556 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

The firm has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a PE ratio of -68.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.18.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

