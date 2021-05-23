Scry.info Price Down 48.3% Over Last 7 Days (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.22 million and $87,254.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 48.3% against the dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00050995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.59 or 0.00732001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00074847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

