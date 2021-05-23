ScPrime (SCP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,680.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 38% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 68.7% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $2,680.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00411349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00050919 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,883,745 coins and its circulating supply is 35,200,134 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

