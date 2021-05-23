Scotiabank Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$137.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$137.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BMO. Cormark lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$124.08.

Shares of BMO opened at C$123.92 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$63.62 and a 52 week high of C$124.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$103.49.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The business had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.0237288 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

