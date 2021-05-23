Scotiabank Boosts The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to C$95.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TD. CIBC upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $73.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $73.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.