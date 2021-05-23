Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,937,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,805 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.26.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,212,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,303,852. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.44. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.