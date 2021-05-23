Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 99,566 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,566 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 530,830 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BB traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $8.52. 5,028,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,844,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BB. Scotiabank cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

