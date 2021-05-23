Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,691,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,149 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,118,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 627,457 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.40. 3,130,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,297,683. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $20.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.21.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

