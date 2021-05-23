Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 2,169 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TAN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,460. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.64. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.