Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 19,856 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 201.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of IHG stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $68.37. The stock had a trading volume of 46,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,690. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.86. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 220.55 and a beta of 1.30. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $75.20.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

