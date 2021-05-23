Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,644. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.29. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

